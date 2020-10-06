Iranian animation to take part in Canadian film festival

The film, by Sadegh Javadi, will vie at the P’TITS LOUPS (little wolves) section of the event, which will be held online from October 7-18.

According to Javadi, ‘Autumn Winds, Spring Winds, and Two Doves’ is based on a book by Ahmad Reza Ahmadi, and has a poetic and abstract space.

The synopsis of the story reads, “The daughter is waiting for the man to arrive. The pigeon delivers their message. The man goes on board the ship. The autumn storm shakes things up. Everyone is depressed and frustrated. The pigeon, however, does not wait until spring arrives and begins the search.”

