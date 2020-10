Tehran Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Rahimi broke the news on Monday, saying that 24 drug traffickers and 1,263 dealers were also detained during the police operations in the course of the past 72 hours.

Moreover, he added, 38 vehicles and motorcycles were confiscated by the police.

The police chief noted that 17 drug rings and around 17 tons of different drugs have been busted in Tehran since the beginning of the current year (March 20).

MR/5046002