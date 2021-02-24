Suicide bomber arrested near Tehran (+Photo)

Tehran Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Rahimi broke the news on Wednesday, saying that a terrorist was arrested at the Tehran-Qom toll gateway this week.

According to the Police chief, the driver of the vehicle, who was threatened with a weapon by the terrorist, provided valuable assistance to the police and officers.

Carrying a vest as well as incendiary material including suicide bomb, the terrorist was leaving Tehran, said Rahimi adding that however he was arrested and handed to judicial authorities.

Saying that if he reached his destructive goal, there would be a heavy explosion and a lot of damage, the police chief explained that the terrorist had been recruited by the enemies for some time and he was planning to create insecurity and disturbance in one or two centers near Tehran.

RHM/TASNIM