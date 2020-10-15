Iranian police seize over 1 tons of illicit drugs in Kerman

Police Commander of Kerman Province Second Brigadier General Abodlreza Nazeri broke the news on Thursday, saying that following the intelligence activities, the police forces of the province have seized 683 kg of opium in Jaz Murian region.

One smuggler was arrested in this regard, he added.

Nazeri noted that in another operation, police forces have confiscated 657 kg of opium in Kerman.

According to the police chief, the smugglers fled to the highlands of the area using the darkness of the night.

Being a neighbor to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

Based on reports, around 400 tons of illicit drugs have been confiscated in the country since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 20).

