Over 1 ton morphine busted in S Iran

Police Commander of Kerman Province Second Brigadier General Abodlreza Nazeri said on Tuesday that the big consignment of narcotics, which has been embedded in a trailer, was captured after a series of intelligence operations by police forces of the province in Jiroft.

He added that the smugglers intended to transport the consignment of drugs, which had been loaded from the eastern borders, through the Jiroft-Rabor road to the central regions of the country.

During the operation, the police forces seized 1,187 kg of morphine, Nazeri said, adding that one smuggler has been arrested in this regard.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs.

The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

