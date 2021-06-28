Two Iranian animations to vie at Italian Cartoon Club Fest.

The 37th edition of the International Cartoon Club Festival will take place from July 15 to 25, 2021 in Rimini, Italy.

The Iranian short animation “Stars in the Rain” directed by Sara Namjoo and "Jake" directed by Iman Lotfian have entered the competition section of the International Cartoon Club Festival.

This cinematic event is one of the best-known festivals in the Italian scene. It is a remarkable window for animation works, short films in particular – fiction, educational, experimental, computer graphic – and with a whole section solely dedicated to comics and games.

On a rainy day, passengers of a train witness a boy who brings light back to their world with his little miracles, the synopsis of "Stars in the Rain" reads.

"Jake" animation depicts the story of a number of chickens who have become strangers to each other because they have been dyed and are now facing each other.

