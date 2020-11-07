“Angels Do Not Die” wins at Bulgarian Film Festival

The short film "Angels Do Not Die" directed by Alireza Biglari won the Best Short Film Award at the 16th Early Bird Festival in Bulgaria.

In an online interview with festival members, Biglari dedicated his work to those who are trying to save human lives in Iran and around the world.

Early Bird International Student Film Festival is the biggest Bulgarian forum dedicated to supporting the creation of student short films. For more than fifteen years the Festival is fully devoted to helping young filmmakers to reach their audience.

The main goal of the Festival is not only to provide the audience an opportunity to meet closely with art, ideology, and aesthetics of young filmmakers but also to give a platform for the participating students to exchange experience and ideas. Early Bird includes also a special educational module, which provides additional training through Master classes and workshops by distinguished professionals in different spheres.

