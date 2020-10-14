'11th step' wins award at Italian film fest.

Made by the cutout technique, the eleven-minute animation is produced by Iran's Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults.

The animated film has been produced based on children’s writer Susan Taqdis’s acclaimed story “The Eleventh Step” that is about a lion cub that never dared to take one more step toward its freedom when the zookeeper forgot to lock its cage’s door.

Taqdis was honored at Iran’s Book of the Year Awards for “The Eleventh Step” in 2008.

“The Eleventh Step” has been selected to compete in the 34th edition of Cinekid, the world’s largest film festival for children, which is currently underway in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The animation has been selected to be screened in the short animation competition. The Cinekid Festival opened at the Eye Film Museum on October 7 and will run until October 24.

The animation has been screened in several international events, including the Supertoon International Animation Festival in Croatia and the Annecy International Animated Film Festival in France. It was also screened at the 28th Zagreb Animafest from 28 September to 3 October 2020.

Sedicicorto International Short Film Festival, a festival dedicated to short films, was born in 2004. Since then the event is held every year at the beginning of October in Forli.

HJ/5046889