'Am I A Wolf?' takes part at Taichung Animation Fest. in Taiwan

The Iranian animation was screened on three occasions at the short film competition section of the festival, along with other titles from South Korea, Canada, Switzerland, Serbia and Slovakia, China, France and Taiwan.

The animation depicts a number of students who are performing a play called "The Wolf and the Seven Little Goats". The child who plays the wolf knows he will be defeated and feels lonely and irritated. He takes his role too seriously. There is a bit of chaos. At the end, the presence of other children and his friends next to him take him out of this gloomy atmosphere.

‘Am I A Wolf?’ has recently won the Grand Prize “Light of ASIA” at the 15th Indie-AniFest Korea Independent Animation Film Festival in South Korea, as well as the grand prix of the 12th Paris International Film Festival in France.

Founded in 2015, Taichung International Animation Festival (TIAF) is the only city film festival in Taiwan that solely features animations.

The fifth edition of the event was held from Oct. 11- 20 in Taichung, Taiwan.

