'The Cycling Wind' to vie at DYTIATKO FilmFest. in Ukraine

The 6-minute animation is about a young wind that comes into possession of a bike, which helps the wind to blow even faster without spending much energy, and to truly enjoy its time. The freedom and the strength that bike give the wind allows it to embark on new adventures.

‘The Cycling Wind’ will be screened at the competition section of DYTIATKO International Children's Media Festival on 5 September.

This year, 235 films and TV shows from Iran, France, England, Spain, Malaysia, Italy, Mexico, Germany, Ukraine, Philippines, Canada, Belgium, Russia, India, Japan, Slovakia, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Argentina, Denmark, Vietnam , Nepal, USA, Netherlands, Uruguay, Greece, Armenia, Croatia, Turkey, Brazil, Egypt and Serbia will compete in this edition of the festival.

The Cycling Wind’ had previously taken part at the 9th edition of Tumbleweeds Film Festival for Kids in the US, the 23rd Animac International Animation Film Festival in Catalonia region, in northeastern Spain, the 9th Annual Bike Shorts Film Festival in the US, and 34th Clermont-Ferrand film market in France and the 29th International Animated Film Festival 'Les Nuits Magiques' in France.

Last year, Iranian feature “Douch”, directed by Amir Mashhadi Abbas took part at the competition program of 10th DYTIATKO International Children’s Media Festival in Ukraine.

The Festival is held among children’s/youth television, animation, cinema- and radio studios, clubs, groups and individual authors, television and radio broadcasters and creative production entities, directors and producers’ centres, which produce programmes and films for children and youth.

The Festival mission is to find and support children’s/youth studios and clubs, which are engaged in cinema and television creativity, talented children; development of the children’s/youth cinema and television in Ukraine.

The 11th edition of DYTIATKO International Children's Media Festival will be held on 2-5 September 2020 in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

