Leader to attend Arbaeen mourning ceremonies on Thu.

This year, Arbaeen mourning ceremonies will be held without participation of people due to the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, in accordance with the guidelines as instructed by the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters.

Arbaeen mourning ceremonies will be held in the presence of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei which will start at 10:00 am on Thursday Oct. 08.

It should be noted that Arbaeen mourning ceremonies will be broadcast live from IRIB TV Network Channels and social media networks. Enthusiasts can also log on the website of the Leader at the following address: KHAMENEI.IR to watch the ceremonies live.

MA/5042088