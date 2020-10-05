Iraq has no decision to reopen borders for Arbaeen ceremonies

Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi made the remarks on Sun. in his visit to International Shalamcheh Border and added, “In various joint talks held with Iranian officials, Iraqi authorities have emphasized that they have no decision to reopen borders on the eve of Arbaeen ceremonies in the current year due to the outbreak of coronavirus global pandemic.”

Security is stable at borders of the country and there is no problem in this respect, he added.

He went on to say that borders are closed until further notice and people should not move towards the country’s borders under any condition.

According to the recommendations of Leader of the Islamic Revolution, instructions and guidelines adopted by the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters should be fully observed during the outbreak, he said.

He expressed his thanks to the noble people of the country who did not move towards borders of the country due to the spread of coronavirus overshadowing all countries in the current year.

MA/FNA13990713001142