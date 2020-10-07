Parl. consultation peaceful way to resolve Karabakh conflict

In his letter to Gabriela Cuevas Barron, the President of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Ahmad Naderi called for the use of all parliamentary capacities and mechanisms for the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Expressing concern about the raised conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, he added, "Continuation of the recent tensions is a threat to peace, stability and the coexistence of the regional countries and undermines all the made collective efforts for securing international peace and security."

Naderi noted that relying on its capacities and capabilities, the IPU is able to pave the way for effective and constructive consultations and the peaceful settlement of this conflict.

"The Iranian Parliament, hereby, declares its readiness and support to take any action and provide assistance to immediately put an end into the conflict between the two countries and to conduct negotiations," the MP announced.

The Islamic Republic has issued an official statement to the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the wake of the shells and rockets hit Iranian territory, said the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman on Wednesday.

Regarding the measures taken by Iran to stop hitting of bullets from the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to Iranian territory, Saeed Khatibzadeh said, "In addition to following up the issue by the border guards of our country in a meeting with the border guards of the Republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia and presenting a letter of official protest against the aggression on Iranian border areas by the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also strongly protested the issue."

"In an official note by Iranian Foreign Ministry, the two countries of Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia were notified about the strong protest of the Iranian government against the firing of bullets and rockets into Iranian territory violating Iran's territorial integrity and causing financial damages to our citizens," he added.

Tehran believes that military action is not a solution to the decades-old dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

