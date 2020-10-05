Briefing on Iran's daily developments

'Iran, Kuwait to witness ever-increasing ties'

In a message to the new Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed hoped that the bilateral ties between the two sides will experience an ever-increasing trend.

Iranian parliamentary members visit Nagorno-Karabakh border

Following recent conflicts in Nagorno-Karabakh region, a group of Iranian Parliamentary members visited Nagorno-Karabakh border on Sunday morning.

Iran's nuclear power capacity to be tripled: minister

Iranian Energy Minister announced on Sunday that the country plans to increase its nuclear power capacity from its current 1,000 megawatts to 3,000 MW in future.

Iran condemns attack on civilians in Karabakh conflict

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baku strongly condemned any aggression against innocent people and civilian facilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Iran, Syria discuss development of bilateral coop.

Iranian Minister of Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare Mohammad Shariatmadari met and held talks with Syrian Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Salwa Abdullah through videoconference.

Iran's COVID-19 cases top 470,000

The daily count of COVID-19 infections in Iran reached 3,653 on Sunday, bringing the total cases to 471,772, according to the Health Ministry.

Iran’s visiting FM meets with new Kuwaiti Emir

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif traveled to Kuwait on Sunday and met with the country’s new Emir, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

Iran, Russia to coop on COIVD-19 vaccine, Caspian Sea ecology

An official in Iran's Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology said that Iran and Russia are set to conduct research on the ecology of the Caspian Sea and vaccine and medicine of coronavirus.

Skocic invites 23 players for first camp after pandemic

Dragan Skocic, head coach of the Iranian national football team, has invited 23 players to the team’s camp for two upcoming friendly matches.

