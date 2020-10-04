Iran condemns attack on civilians in Karabakh conflict

In a statement on Sunday, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baku noted that based on official sources in the Republic of Azerbaijan, since the beginning of a new wave of clashes between the Azerbaijan and Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and its seven surrounding cities, a large number of citizens in Azerbaijan, including women and children, have been killed and injured and many civilian facilities and centers have been destroyed.

The office of the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan reported that as of October 3, 19 civilians have been killed and 63 other injured, and 44 civilian facilities along with 181 houses have also been destroyed, added the statement.

Iranian Embassy further emphasized the need to respect human rights and international humanitarian law and strongly condemned any aggression against civilians and extended its condolences to the bereaved families.

Dozens have been reported killed as Azerbaijan and Armenia continue fighting in the South Caucasus breakaway region of Karabakh.

The region, internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, has been under Armenian control since the early 1990s.

FA/FNA 13990713000641