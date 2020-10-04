Iranian parliamentary members visit Nagorno-Karabakh border

Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Spokesman Abolfazl Amouei made the announcement on Sunday, saying, "This morning, a number of Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission's members traveled to the border area of Nagorno-Karabakh region."

"The visit was aimed at visiting the border and discussing issues related to the latest developments in Nagorno-Karabakh and the events that took place between Armenia and Azerbaijan," he added.

"During this visit, the effects of the developments in Nagorno-Karabakh region in the border areas of Iran will be examined," he noted.

Above 20 mortar shells from the military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region have hit Iran's Aslandoz region in northwestern Ardabil province.

Since the start of the military conflict on Sunday, numerous mortar shells have hit the Iranian soil.

Tehran has pointed to the need for a ceasefire and solving the dispute through dialogue while also warning both sides about mistakenly firing towards the Iranian soil.

Stating that any aggression on Iran's territory by Azerbaijan and Armenia is intolerable, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Saturday warned both involved countries in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to take the necessary precautions in this issue.

ZZ/FNA13990713000603