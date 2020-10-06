Briefing on Iran's daily developments

End of arms embargo to help boost regional stability: MP

An Iranian lawmaker says the expiration of the arms embargo on the Islamic Republic later in October will help push forward the efforts toward maintaining the regional stability.

“Iran always seeks to strengthen peace, stability and security in the region, and the expiration of the arms embargo will have a great impact in this regard,” Yaghoub Rezazadeh, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Parliament, told Mehr News on Monday.

Democrats, Republicans 2 edges of a blade against Resistance

The chairman of the security committee of the parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission noted that US Democrats and Republicans are two edges of a pair of scissors in support of the extremist Zionist Regime.

Ebrahim Azizi made the remarks in reaction to Joe Biden's recent election statement that if he wins the election, the United States will end its support for the war in Yemen.

'Gelak' wins at San Francisco Intl. FilmFest.

Iranian short documentary film, 'Gelak' directed by Siroos Kaffash, won the best documentary film award at the 13th San Francisco Iranian Film Festival.

Iraqi Airlines’ flights license canceled: Deputy Roads min.

Deputy Ministry of Roads and Urban Development revealed the suspension of flights’ license of Iraqi Airways Company as of October 4 until further notice.

Touraj Dehghani Zanganeh made the remarks on Monday and said that flights of Iraqi Airways Company have been cancelled due to the violation of stipulated rules and regulations.

Iran to give stronger warnings if mortar attack continued

Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said that Islamic Republic of Iran will give stronger warnings if any mortar attack on borders of country is continued following the conflict erupted between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Some bullets and mortars hit parts of our country in the wake of conflict and we asked them (Azerbaijan and Armenia) to control it, otherwise, the country will give stronger warnings to these two countries.”

Rouhani vows to continue services to nomads, villagers

In his remarks on Monday, Iranian President Rouhani announced that his administration will go on providing the country's villagers and Nomads with its services by the last day of its tenure.

He made the remarks in the opening ceremony and operation of national projects in rural and nomadic areas, which was held in the form of a video conference.

New ocean-going vessels to join Iran’s IRGC fleet

The commander of the IRGC's second naval zone announced that new Iranian ocean-going vessels will join the IRGC navy fleet to operate in the open waters and oceans in the near future.

In a press conference on Monday, Second Brigadier General Ramezan Zirahi noted that IRGC naval equipment in terms of vessels, drones and missiles is up to date.

Mahmoud Fekri appointed as Esteghlal coach: report

Former defender and captain of Esteghlal has been reportedly appointed as the head coach of the team by the club’s board.

The club has not yet officially announced the appointment as Fekri has a contract with Nassaji.

Iran, Russia call for end to military conflict in Karabakh

Ghalibaf expressed concern about the escalation of tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan and said it is vital to try to stop the conflict and persuade the parties to end the existing conflicts through dialogue.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and the Chairman of Russia's State Duma Vyacheslav Viktorovich Volodin in a telephone conversation on Monday held talks on bilateral ties and regional issues.

Iran COVID-19 update: 235 deaths, 3,902 infections

The daily count of COVID-19 infections in Iran reached 3,902 on Monday, bringing the total cases to 475,674, according to the Health Ministry.

Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari said that the respiratory illness claimed the lives of 235 people in the country in the course of the past 24 hours, increasing the death tally to 27,192.

Iran’s reaffirms unquestionable sovereignty over trio islands

Iran has once again reaffirmed its sovereignty over three Persian Gulf islands, dismissing the UAE's "hackneyed” claims about them.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh rejected on Monday the UAE foreign minister’s recent “groundless” claims over the Iranian islands of Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb and reaffirmed the Islamic Republic's indubitable sovereignty over three Persian Gulf islands.

Iran offers plan to end conflict over Karabakh

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the country has prepared a plan to put an end to the decades-old conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Iran is closely watching the developments near its northwestern border and is in contact with both parties, Khatibzadeh said on Monday in his weekly press conference.

