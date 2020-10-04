Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Oct. 04

Arman-e Melli:

Great victory for Persepolis; AFC, Al Nassr failed to defeat Persepolis

Aftab:

America has damaged NPT: Zarif

Ebtekar:

There will be no Arbaeen march in Iran: Rouhani

Endless war in Karabakh

Tehran warns Azerbaijan, Armenia over aggression on Iranian soil

Ettela’at:

Terrorist attack in Nangarhar kills 18, injures 40

Tehran’s crowded places closed for a week

Javan:

Iran will not tolerate aggression on its soil

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Trump hospitalized; critical health condition?

Shargh:

Conflict in Karabakh, mortar shells in Iran

Kayhan:

Tehran closed for a week upon decision of special taskforce

Sanctions can be ditched using billion-dollar capacity of trade with neighbors

Trump breathes hardly

American senator worries Iran would use Trump’s disease opportunity to take Soleimani’s revenge

