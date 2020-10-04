Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Oct. 04

Arman-e Melli:
Great victory for Persepolis; AFC, Al Nassr failed to defeat Persepolis
Aftab:
America has damaged NPT: Zarif
Ebtekar:
There will be no Arbaeen march in Iran: Rouhani
Endless war in Karabakh
Tehran warns Azerbaijan, Armenia over aggression on Iranian soil
Ettela’at:
Terrorist attack in Nangarhar kills 18, injures 40
Tehran’s crowded places closed for a week
Javan:
Iran will not tolerate aggression on its soil
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
Trump hospitalized; critical health condition?
Shargh:
Conflict in Karabakh, mortar shells in Iran
Kayhan:
Tehran closed for a week upon decision of special taskforce
Sanctions can be ditched using billion-dollar capacity of trade with neighbors
Trump breathes hardly
American senator worries Iran would use Trump’s disease opportunity to take Soleimani’s revenge
MAH
Your Comment