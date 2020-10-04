Iran, Syria discuss development of bilateral coop.

In a videoconference that took place on Saturday, the two sides stressed practical steps to develop Tehran-Damascus cooperation.

Shariatmadari called for a timetable for implementing a Joint Action Plan signed last year between the two countries.

He also expressed hope that more cooperation would be possible under the agreement, saying that the technology and engineering services, pharmaceuticals, metals, petrochemical industries, oil and gas, civil engineering, and construction are among the common areas of cooperation between Iran and Syria.

Shariatmadari announced Iran's readiness to take practical steps to develop joint cooperation, adding that Iran is ready to cooperate with Syria in the field of rural development, micro-funds, rural jobs, entrepreneurship, labor relations activities, etc.

There is a lot of potential for joint cooperation in the field of welfare, the Iranian minister highlighted.

Appreciating Iran's readiness to continue cooperation with Syria, Salwa Abdullah, for her part, called for using Iran's experience in welfare, micro-funds, and rural development funds.

Iran is very strong in the field of industry and petrochemicals, she added, hoping that the two counties would be able to transfer their experiences through the exchange of expert delegations.

