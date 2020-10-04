Iran’s visiting FM meets with new Kuwaiti Emir

Kuwait’s Acting Defense Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah received the Iranian diplomat and the accompanying delegation at the airport.

During the meeting, Zarif offered condolences on behalf of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to the new Kuwaiti ruler on the passing of the country’s late Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

He also congratulated the new Emir and expressed hope that the bilateral ties between the two countries would flourish in the future.

