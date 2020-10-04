  1. Politics
Oct 4, 2020, 11:44 AM

Iran’s visiting FM meets with new Kuwaiti Emir

Iran’s visiting FM meets with new Kuwaiti Emir

TEHRAN, Oct. 04 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif traveled to Kuwait on Sunday and met with the country’s new Emir, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

Kuwait’s Acting Defense Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah received the Iranian diplomat and the accompanying delegation at the airport.

During the meeting, Zarif offered condolences on behalf of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to the new Kuwaiti ruler on the passing of the country’s late Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

He also congratulated the new Emir and expressed hope that the bilateral ties between the two countries would flourish in the future.

MR/FNA13990713000318

News Code 164300

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News