Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Oct. 5

Kayhan
Contradictory news by White House, media on Trumps health condition
Iran’s Persepolis football team makes a splash by sealing 2020 AFC Champions League final berth
Iranian embassy in Baku condemns Armenia’s attack on civilians
Mardom Salari
Zarif visits new Kuwaiti Emir
CBI governor vows to control forex market fluctuations
Iran
Public figures urge people to use facemask to help fight pandemic
Iran’s FM visits Kuwait to explore bilateral ties
Etela’at
CBI governor says export revenues to help re-balance forex market
Zarif holds talks with new Kuwaiti ruler
Rouhani urges the Industries Ministry to create production-distribution-consumption chain
Germany: No right for US to reimpose anti-Iran sanctions
MR
Your Comment