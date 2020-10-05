Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Oct. 5

Kayhan

Contradictory news by White House, media on Trumps health condition

Iran’s Persepolis football team makes a splash by sealing 2020 AFC Champions League final berth

Iranian embassy in Baku condemns Armenia’s attack on civilians

Mardom Salari

Zarif visits new Kuwaiti Emir

CBI governor vows to control forex market fluctuations

Iran

Public figures urge people to use facemask to help fight pandemic

Iran’s FM visits Kuwait to explore bilateral ties

Etela’at

CBI governor says export revenues to help re-balance forex market

Zarif holds talks with new Kuwaiti ruler

Rouhani urges the Industries Ministry to create production-distribution-consumption chain

Germany: No right for US to reimpose anti-Iran sanctions

MR