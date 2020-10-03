Iranian sound designer shines at Pink City Intl. Filmfest

The Iranian sound designer, Hossein Ghorchian has managed to win the Best Sound Designing award for the “Echo” animation in the Pink City International Short Film Festival.

The seventh edition of this festival held on September 25 in India.

In addition to domestic awards, Hossein Ghorchian has previously won other international awards for the sound design of at the Ganador film festival in Mexico for the "breathing" short film, at the Frostbite film festival in the United States for the “Building Number 13”, at Melbourne film festival in Australia for “Forouzan”, and also at

Pune film festival in India for the short film "Return".

RHM/5038463