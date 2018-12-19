'Breathing' awarded at LIFT India

Iran short film 'Breathing' by Farshid Ayoubinejad has crowned at Lift India & Filmotsav World Cine Fest 2018.

'Breathing' is about workers of a stone factory that don't have health care and have to hide in a dark and small room every month when the insurance agent arrives.

The short piece has previously won the award for best short film at the Human Rights International Film Festival (FIFDH) in Italy and Best Director and Best Film awards at the 21st edition of Festival Internacional de Cortometrajes de Vila-real in Spain.

LIFFT INDIA is a Global Touring festival of literature, illusion, information, film, frame, television and theater awards to be originating from and held annually in Lonavla, a tourist destination of India near Mumbai & Pune.

