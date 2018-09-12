‘Forouzan’ to vie at three intl. film festivals in US, India

‘Forouzan’ narrates the story of a young woman whose husband has recently passed away. She lives with her two young children in a village, and protects a herd of sheep against the attack of thieves at night.

The short movie will via at Downtown Tyler Film Festival in Texas, USA, Bioscope Global Film Festival (BGFF) in India and 4th International Film Festival of Shimla: IFFS in India.

The Iranian short has previously won Best Short award at the 5th FRESCO International Festival in Armenia; Best Narrative Short award at the 1st Astoria NY Film Festival in New York; and an Honorable Mention at the June edition of Independent Shorts Awards (ISA) in California.

Downtown Tyler Film Festival is a celebration of storytelling through film in East Texas. It was founded in 2011 as a venue for encouraging local filmmakers to hone their craft and introducing local cinephiles to new storytellers.

4th International Film Festival of Shimla includes film screenings and competitions for short, feature, documentary, animation, music videos, master classes and workshops on film making. The event will be held in the capital city of Himachal Pradesh in Historical GaietyTheatre, Shimla.

The Bioscope Global film Festival or BGFF has been designed as an international platform for filmmakers. It is based on the mission of advancing the world cinema, art & culture. The festival has a unique feature which bring International Film Makers to regional Film makers of India into one platform and share cinema art & culture.

