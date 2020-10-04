2nd section of Resistance Film fest. welcomed home, abroad

So far over 3,700 works have been submitted to the different sections of this international cinematic event.

According to the festival’s Public Relations and Information Centre, out of 3,700 works which have been submitted to the event, 923 works are in "Health Defenders," 2,347 in "Main Competition," 287 in "Resistance Prominent Martyr", and 143 "Narrations of Pen.

The week-long first section of the festival comprising "Health Defenders" and "festival was wrapped up on Sept 27 and the second round is slated to mark the Basij week (November 21–27).

The films are mainly from Iran, India, US, Turkey, Brazil, Spain, UK, Italy, France, Argentina, Mexico, Russia, Indonesia, Germany, Bangladesh, Canada, The Philippines, Egypt, Portugal, Poland, China, Pakistan, Colombia, South Korea, Chile, Peru, Nigeria, Nepal, Greece, Serbia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Iraq, Morocco, The Netherlands, Hungry, Israel, Venezuela, Singapore, Australia, Azerbaijan Republic, Bulgaria, Lebanon, Tunisia, Slovenia, Afghanistan, Algeria, Syria, Palestine, Uganda, Belgium, Romania, South Africa, Thailand, Georgia, Japan, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, |Croatia, Myanmar, Taiwan, Belarus, Denmark, Finland, Ghana, Guatemala, Panama, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Libya, Macedonia, Oman, Armenia, Mozambique, Costa Rica, Cuba, Cyprus, Ecuador, Salvador, Jordan, Kenia, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Malaysia, Moldova, Iceland, Bhutan, Cameroon, Congo, Estonia, Ethiopia, Hong Kong, Zambia, Luxemburg, Malawi, Mali, Malta, Mozambique, Slovenia, Uruguay, Mozambique, Slovakia, Albania, Angola, Puerto Rico, Barbados, Bolivia, Burkina Faso, Uganda, Belgium, Romania, South Africa, Thailand, Georgia, Japan, Cape Verde, Kuwait, Lithuania, Mauritius, Rwanda, Saint Vincent, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Tajikistan, Togo, UAE, Vietnam, Yemen, Zimbabwe, Norway, Honduras, Maldives, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Saint Barthelme.

MNA/