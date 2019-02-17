‘Pet Man’ runs finalist at environment short filmfest. in Iran

‘Pet Man’ tells the story of an animal dealer who falls asleep in his shop and has a nightmare where he is trapped inside an animal cage. In his attempt to escape from the animals, he encounters various obstacles.

The Iranian animated piece will be screened as a finalist at the 4th edition of an environmental short film festival in the US.

In this festival, scheduled for 24th February, 18 short films from 14 countries will vie for the top prize.

In its previous screenings, ‘Pet Man’ has won some international awards including an award for best animated film at NEZ International Film Festival in India, best characterization award in Kent’s Canterbury Festival, best animation award at the Largo International Film Festival in Switzerland, the award for best animated eco film at International Animation Film Festival Golden Kuker in the Bulgarian capital Sofia and Best Animation Short Film award at the 2nd Sao Paulo Times Film Festival.

