Oct 21, last deadline for 16th Resistance Int'l Filmfest

Javadi underlined that those artists who are interested in participating in the second part of the event should submit their works until October 21, 2020.

He added the second part of the festival coinciding with the Sacred Defence Week covering "Main Competition", "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section", "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" and" Narrations of Pen - Scriptwriting Competition. "

He added the second part is slated to be held on November 21-27, 2020.

He said that the event has been warmly welcomed by artists, adding that and so far over 9,047 works have been sent to the secretariat of the festival of which 3,700 are international works.

Javadi described the diversity in different sections of the festival as the main reasons behind the artists' enthusiasm to participate in the event.

He noted that holding the "Resistance Prominent Martyr" section of the festival is aimed at commemorating the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces Major General Martyr Qasem Soleimani, adding that so far, 647 works have been submitted to this section.

Presided by Mahdi Azimi Mirabadi, the second section of the festival will be held from 21-27 November 2020.

