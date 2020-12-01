  1. Culture
Iranian "E Like Elvis" to vie at Color tape Intl. FilmFest

TEHRAN, Dec. 01 (MNA) – Directed by Iranian filmmaker Sepideh Mir Hosseini, the short film "E Like Elvis" will participate at the Color tape International Film Festival in Australia.

The short film "E Like Elvis", written and directed by Iranian filmmaker Sepideh Mir Hosseini, has managed to enter the competition section of the 6th Color tape International Film Festival in Australia and has been nominated for Best Short Film in this festival.

Color tape International Film Festival will be held on December 14 in Brisbane, Australia.

This short film narrates the love and affection of a little girl for the famous American singer Elvis Presley who does strange things in the world and in his childish imagination.

