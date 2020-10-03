Iranian legislator highlights 16th Resistance Intl. FilmFest

Mohammad Pakmehr underscored that combat against the Coronavirus is a universal and unequal war, adding that fighting against an unknown and borderless enemy that has no specific location requires sincere self-sacrifice.

The MP said countering such an enemy is a sacrificial act that should be appreciated properly.

He said that the era of Sacred Defense was one of the best manifestations of the sacrifice of the military and even law enforcement forces, stressing that nowadays, the golden age of resistance of the medical staff has arrived.

He added the mission of health defenders should be covered by mass media, urging the Iranian Parliament to support the cinematic works with the theme of health defenders and employ its financial and spiritual capacities to support artists of this arena.

FA/