Half of all COVID-19 fatalities reported in US, Brazil, India

According to the latest figures on Wednesday, 33,844,926 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 1,012,677 and recoveries amounting to 25,149,241.

More than half of all cases have been reported in the top three countries: the United States (7,406,729), India (6,225,763), and Brazil (4,780,317).

The United States now has more than 210,000 fatalities, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University.

India is reporting more than 90,000 cases each day and steadily closing the gap on the United States. It has reported 97,529 fatalities.

They are followed by Russia. There are now more than 1,167,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Russia and 20,545 people have died.

Colombia, Peru, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, France, and Chile are the next countries with the highest number of infections.

Iran also announced that some 453,637 patients have so far tested positive with the virus in the country, of whom 378,727 have recovered and a total of 25,986 have lost their lives.

ZZ/