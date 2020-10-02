  1. Politics
Oct 2, 2020, 10:59 AM

Next Presidential debate on Oct. 15:

Trump says he tests positive for Covid-19

Trump says he tests positive for Covid-19

TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – Donald Trump announced early Friday that he and his wife both tested positive for the coronavirus, this is while his next round of debate with Joe Biden will be on October 15.

According to CNN, At 74 years old and obese, Trump falls into the highest risk category for serious complications from the disease, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans and more than 1 million people worldwide.

His infection with the disease could prove destabilizing in an already fraught political climate, and stock market futures tumbled on news of Trump's infection.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" Trump tweeted shortly before 1 a.m. Friday.

Later, the first lady wrote on Twitter that she and her husband were "feeling good."

MNA/PR

News Code 164219

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News