First US presidential debate to be held on Tuesday

TEHRAN, Sep. 29 (MNA) – Donald Trump could face the most direct challenge of his presidency to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, and his personal conduct in his first debate against Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Trump and Biden meet tonight in Cleveland for their first of three debates -- a socially distanced affair in which the candidates won't shake hands. Fox News host Chris Wallace is the moderator, CNN reported.

The debate is set for 9 p.m. Eastern time, and will last 90 minutes without any commercial breaks. The topics for the debate are "The Trump and Biden Records," "The Supreme Court," "Covid-19," "The Economy," "Race and Violence in our Cities" and "The Integrity of the Election," according to the Commission on Presidential Debates.

