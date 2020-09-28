Biden team reacts to Trump’s call for drug test

"Vice President Biden intends to deliver his debate answers in words. If the president thinks his best case is made in urine he can have at it", Joe Biden's deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield wrote.

"We'd expect nothing less from Donald Trump, who pissed away the chance to protect the lives of 200K Americans when he didn't make a plan to stop COVID-19," she added, Sputnik reported.

Donald Trump has repeatedly urged a "Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night", saying that the Democratic candidate's debate performances have been "record-setting uneven", and adding it may be a result of using medications. He also said he is ready to take the test himself.

The first debates featuring Trump and Biden will be held on Tuesday at Case Western University and the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. They will be split into 15-minute segments, intended for a wide range of topics.

Biden previously made a series of strange statements during his public appearances. He recently said he was elected to the Senate 180 years ago, and also mentioned he attended Delaware State University, which the facility denies. The ex-vice president also made a mistake, saying that 200 million people had died from coronavirus in the US.

During a press event last week Biden didn't take questions from reporters, according to the president.

The topics of the upcoming event are expected to cover the Supreme Court pick after the death of Justice Ginsburg, the coronavirus pandemic response, economic issues, and the recent protests and riots in US cities.

MAH/Sputnik