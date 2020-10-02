Iran's policies not to be affected by US elections: FM spox

“Although the results of the American presidential elections are important for many countries and they have numerous regional and international impacts, Iran is one of the few independent countries that are not under the influence of the people in the White House,” Saeed Khatibzadeh told IRNA on Friday.

Referring to the possibility of a change in the European countries' approach in case of Trump's re-election, the Iranian spokesman said anything may happen but the point is that Iran's foreign policy is never affected by the people who come and go in the White House.

“Tehran is not focusing on the US’ internal issues and domestic problems.”

Commenting on the US’ hawkish approaches toward Iran, Khatibzadeh said, the US would have taken actions against Iran a long time ago, had it known itself capable of doing so.

However, he stressed, the Islamic Republic will not hesitate to respond to any act of aggression.

“As for the issue of legitimate defense, it is explicitly stated in the Charter of the United Nations as the natural right of any country to defend itself against violation of its sovereignty, territorial integrity and territorial interests so Iran will never pause a second to react to any aggression," Khatibzadeh said.

He added that the great mistakes made by the United States have led its administration to the point of defeat, expulsion and failure in the region.

The spokesman further outlined the efforts made against the Iranian nation and government by the US since the very day the Islamic revolution gained victory in Iran and said miscalculations and misinterpretations could be of dangerous outcomes so we have already warned Americans that following such attitudes about Iran will make a quagmire for them.

