43.9% of Americans supporters of union dissolution

"We asked respondents to report how they would feel about two more drastic outcomes if their candidate should lose. When asked if they would support a constitutional convention, 36.6 percent of respondents indicated they would at least somewhat support the idea. Democrats are most open to the idea, with Republicans and Independents solidly against a convention," the reports said.

"Finally, we asked respondents whether they would support the most drastic of measures: their state seceding from the union. Interestingly, support for secession is higher than a constitutional convention at 39.3 percent. Whereas Republicans were staunchly against a convention, they are actually the strongest supporters of secession at 43.9 percent (notably, 41 percent of Democrats support the idea). As this is, to our knowledge, the first time a survey has asked this question, we do not have a reliable baseline with which we can compare these responses. The fact that more people would support the dissolution of the union rather than a reworking of that union’s constitution is remarkable," the same report confirmed.

This is while, Trump has refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power in the event he is defeated by Democratic nominee Joe Biden, with the president saying he needs to “see what happens" with mail-in ballots.

The president has regularly attacked mail-in voting as having the potential for increased voter fraud despite officials, including the director of the FBI, saying there is no evidence to back those claims.

Following President Trump's recent comments about the peaceful transition of power, New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman has warned that the US could be headed toward a second civil war.

The first presidential debate between Trump and Biden, on Tuesday, featured a chaotic series of exchanges, with the US President repeatedly speaking over his Democratic rival and the moderator struggling to maintain control of the time of the debate.

