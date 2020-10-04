Conflicting accounts of Trump's health conditions

US president says he is ‘feeling better’ in hospital but the chief of staff says Trump’s symptoms ‘very concerning’, Al-Jazeera reported on Sunday.

US President Donald Trump, who is being treated for COVID-19 in a military hospital outside Washington, said in a video on Saturday that he was feeling ill when he arrived at the facility but now was “starting to feel good”.

The address came hours after conflicting assessments of his health from administration officials left it unclear how ill the president had become since he tested positive for coronavirus. A White House team of doctors said on Saturday morning that Trump’s condition was improving and that he was already talking about returning to the White House.

But within minutes, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows gave reporters a less rosy assessment, telling reporters, “The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery.”

On Saturday night, Trump’s main doctor Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley reported that Trump had been up and around at his medical suite during the day and had been conducting business. He said that the medical team treating the president is “cautiously optimistic,” but also notes that the president is “not yet out of the woods.”

This is while US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has shortened the upcoming Asia trip amid Trump's hospitalization.

Several people in Trump’s campaign have tested positive in recent days.

Trump's diagnosis has forced him to withdraw at least temporarily from the campaign, raising questions about its potential effects on the November 3 election.

As reported, the Democratic nominee Joe Biden leads US President Donald Trump by sizable margins among voters in Pennsylvania and Florida following Tuesday night’s combative presidential debate. According to a New York Times-Siena College poll published Saturday, the survey found that Biden leads Trump in Pennsylvania by 7 percentage points, garnering 49 percent support among respondents in the state, compared to Trump’s 42 percent, the Hill reported.

MNA/PR