Gen. Soleimani’s assassination case not closed: FM Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister said that the assassination case of Iran’s top general martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani has not been closed, because, Trump has ordered the assassination of a national hero for Iranians.

Persepolis advances to 2020 ACL semis

Iran’s Persepolis football team gained a 2-0 victory over Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the 2020 AFC Champions League.

Iran's envoy to Geneva: Tie normalization to strengthen Israel’s sense of immunity

Iran's Permanent Representative to UN Office in Geneva criticized the normalization of ties with the Zionist regime, noting that such moves will only strengthen the regime's sense of immunity.

US must withdraw from Syrian territory: Khaji

Iranian Foreign Minister's Senior Assistant for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji said that the US must leave Syria and further emphasized the fight against terrorism in the Syrian territory.

FM spox: Netanyahu seeking to deceive public opinion with bogus shows

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu is seeking to deceive public opinions and international communities with ridiculous shows.

History not to forgive killers, traitors: Foreign Ministry

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the martyrdom of Palestinian child Muhammad al-Durrah, Iranian Foreign Ministry in its Twitter account wrote that the history won't forgive killers and traitors.

Rouhani: Foreign interference to complicate Azerbaijan-Armenia dispute

Expressing Iran’s readiness to relieve recent tensions in the region due to Armenia and Azerbaijan conflict, Rouhani noted that any foreign interference in this matter will complicate the conflict and tensions.

Iran adopts measures based on its territorial integrity

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Iran’s measures regarding the Persian Gulf Islands are within the framework of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Iran registers 3,582 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 3,582 COVID-19 infections and 183 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

UN nuclear watchdog inspects 2nd Iranian site

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says that its officials have inspected the second of two atomic sites agreed with Iran.

Rouhani’s reaction to US presidential debate: ‘Americans enmeshed in very tough situation’

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has pointed to the first debate of US Presidential candidates, noting that ‘Americans are enmeshed in a very tough situation’.

MAH