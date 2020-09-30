Tie normalization to strengthen Israel’s sense of immunity

Speaking at the 45th session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Wed., Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh said that this issue, in addition to strengthening the sense of immunity of occupying regime of Israel, will lead to the eradication of the inalienable right of the oppressed Palestinian nation and will cost dearly for them as well.

In his speech, Baghaei Hamaneh described the situation in Palestine as one of the long-standing human rights issues since the United Nations was founded 75 years ago, saying that the situation is getting worse as time goes on.

The occupying Israeli regime dominated by terrorist tactics is now transforming into a highly apartheid military regime and defines its existence on the basis of a philosophy of racial superiority, he underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian envoy pointed to the comments of "Desmond Tutu", one of the peace activists and leaders of anti-apartheid movement in South Africa, who said, “The treatment of Israelis with Palestinians reminds me of South African apartheid, but even worse than it.”

The organized suppression of Palestinians by the [Zionist] regime has taken on a more brutal form as the bombing and siege of Gaza Strip continues and ethnic cleansing, occupation and destruction of homes in the Palestinian lands and territories have become a routine, he added.

He went on to say that international law does not matter to Israelis who continue to occupy the Golan Heights and Lebanese lands.

This atrocity will end only when the occupation ends and the Palestinians' right to independence is restored, he said.

