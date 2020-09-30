Persepolis advances to 2020 ACL semis

Jaloliddin Masharipov, one of the key players of the Uzbek side, received a direct red card after a violent tackle in the 15th minute.

The red card made the Uzbek team go into defensive form for the rest of the first half.

However, four minutes in the second half, it was striker Issa Alekasir who opened the scoring for the Reds. He doubled the lead in the 66th minute.

Persepolis will take on Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr on Saturday in the semifinal of the 2020 ACL which also acts as the final of the West Zone.

