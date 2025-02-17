Hamas praises African leaders stance against Gaza onslaught

During the 38th African Union Summit in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Sunday, African Union (AU) leaders issued a strong condemnation of Israeli atrocities in Gaza, urging member states to halt cooperation and normalization with the Tel Aviv regime.

Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians and must be prosecuted internationally, the summit’s final statement read.

“We call for an end to cooperation and normalization with Israel until it ends its occupation and aggression against Palestine,” the communiqué pointed out.

Hamas said in a statement that it “commends the final statement of the African Union summit, and the principled and courageous position of member states in condemning the brutal Zionist war on Gaza, and rejecting the regime’s violations of the international law.”

The Gaza-based movement praised the communiqué for condemning the genocide against Palestinians, and its call for prosecution of the Zionist regime at international courts and cessation of all forms of cooperation and normalization with the occupying regime until it renounces occupation and aggression against Palestinians.

Hamas described the position of African countries to be a natural continuation of the continent's history of struggle against colonialism and oppression, and their adherence to the values ​​of freedom, justice, and the right to self-determination.

It emphasized that such a strong stance demonstrates support for the resilience of Palestinians against the crimes of the occupying Israeli regime, and sends a clear message to the international community that they must honor their obligations to stop the Zionist entity's aggression and prosecute its criminal leaders.

Hamas finally called on African countries to take concrete steps by increasing political and legal pressures on Israel, supporting the Palestinian cause in international forums and strengthening Palestinians’ steadfastness until freedom is achieved and an independent Palestinian state is established with al-Quds as its capital.

Backed by the United States and its Western allies, Israel launched the war on Gaza after Hamas and other Gaza-based Palestinian Resistance movements carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the Israeli regime in response to its decades-long campaign of oppression against Palestinians.

Israel's genocidal war on Gaza has led to the death of at least 48,271 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injury of 111,693 others since early October 2023.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement went into effect in Gaza on January 19, halting Israel's aggressive campaign against the coastal region.

