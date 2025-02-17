Azerbaijani Embassy in Syria resumes operations after 13 yrs

It was stated that, for this purpose, the chargé d'affaires of the Embassy has already been dispatched to Damascus and has commenced operations, Azerbaijani media reported on Monday.

"The Republic of Azerbaijan, based on the principles of international law, supports the establishment of lasting peace and stability in Syria.

In this crucial period, where Azerbaijan and Syria are entering a qualitatively new phase of friendship and cooperation, creating new opportunities for the development of partnerships in political, economic, cultural, and other fields, our Embassy will work closely with Syria’s transitional government to support the advancement of bilateral relations," the statement read.

MNA