  1. World
  2. Middle East
Feb 17, 2025, 5:30 PM

Azerbaijani Embassy in Syria resumes operations after 13 yrs

Azerbaijani Embassy in Syria resumes operations after 13 yrs

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – The Republic of Azerbaijan has resumed the activities of its Embassy in Damascus, the capital of Syria, after a 13-year hiatus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan released information, APA reports.

It was stated that, for this purpose, the chargé d'affaires of the Embassy has already been dispatched to Damascus and has commenced operations, Azerbaijani media reported on Monday. 

"The Republic of Azerbaijan, based on the principles of international law, supports the establishment of lasting peace and stability in Syria.

In this crucial period, where Azerbaijan and Syria are entering a qualitatively new phase of friendship and cooperation, creating new opportunities for the development of partnerships in political, economic, cultural, and other fields, our Embassy will work closely with Syria’s transitional government to support the advancement of bilateral relations," the statement read.

MNA

News ID 228488

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News