Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Oct. 01

Aftab:
A dark debate for the White House
Ebtekar:
Verbal boxing of Trump and Biden in the debate’s ring
11th Parliament gives its first yellow card to oil minister
Etemad:
‘This is a war not just sanctions’: Rouhani
Ettela’at:
Iraqi FM: Attacks on diplomatic missions nothing to do with Resistance groups
COVID-19 death toll of the country passes 26,000
Rouhani: Problems not to be solved as far as government responsible for economy, production
IAEA chief says he does not agree with nuclear allegations against Iran
Iran:
American chaos: ugliest debate in history of US election
Government believes in constructive interaction with the world: Rouhani
Khorasan:
World reacts to first Trump, Biden debate: ‘Humiliation for America’
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
Biden wins, America loses: the worst debate in US history
Shargh:
Shame in Ohio: what American media, figures say about first debate
Kayhan:
Five days of war in Karabakh leaves behind thousands of deaths, injuries
Stop debates as US image was destroyed: American media
Richard Haass wishes world had not seen the debate
Presidential debate clearly depicted conditions of the US
