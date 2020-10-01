  1. Politics
Oct 1, 2020, 9:56 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Oct. 01

Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Oct. 01

TEHRAN, Oct. 01 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, October 01.

Aftab:

A dark debate for the White House

Ebtekar:

Verbal boxing of Trump and Biden in the debate’s ring

11th Parliament gives its first yellow card to oil minister

Etemad:

‘This is a war not just sanctions’: Rouhani

Ettela’at:

Iraqi FM: Attacks on diplomatic missions nothing to do with Resistance groups

COVID-19 death toll of the country passes 26,000

Rouhani: Problems not to be solved as far as government responsible for economy, production

IAEA chief says he does not agree with nuclear allegations against Iran

Iran:

American chaos: ugliest debate in history of US election

Government believes in constructive interaction with the world: Rouhani

Khorasan:

World reacts to first Trump, Biden debate: ‘Humiliation for America’

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Biden wins, America loses: the worst debate in US history

Shargh:

Shame in Ohio: what American media, figures say about first debate

Kayhan:

Five days of war in Karabakh leaves behind thousands of deaths, injuries

Stop debates as US image was destroyed: American media

Richard Haass wishes world had not seen the debate

Presidential debate clearly depicted conditions of the US

MAH

News Code 164202

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News