Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Oct. 01

Aftab:

A dark debate for the White House

Ebtekar:

Verbal boxing of Trump and Biden in the debate’s ring

11th Parliament gives its first yellow card to oil minister

Etemad:

‘This is a war not just sanctions’: Rouhani

Ettela’at:

Iraqi FM: Attacks on diplomatic missions nothing to do with Resistance groups

COVID-19 death toll of the country passes 26,000

Rouhani: Problems not to be solved as far as government responsible for economy, production

IAEA chief says he does not agree with nuclear allegations against Iran

Iran:

American chaos: ugliest debate in history of US election

Government believes in constructive interaction with the world: Rouhani

Khorasan:

World reacts to first Trump, Biden debate: ‘Humiliation for America’

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Biden wins, America loses: the worst debate in US history

Shargh:

Shame in Ohio: what American media, figures say about first debate

Kayhan:

Five days of war in Karabakh leaves behind thousands of deaths, injuries

Stop debates as US image was destroyed: American media

Richard Haass wishes world had not seen the debate

Presidential debate clearly depicted conditions of the US

