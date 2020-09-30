History not to forgive killers, traitors: Foreign Ministry

In a Wednesday tweet, Foreign Ministry wrote, "20yrs ago, Muhammad al-Durrah was ruthlessly targeted while taking shelter alongside his father, showing to the world that cruelty of the occupiers knows no limit."

"2 decades later, some regimes in our region shake hands w/ his murderers," it added.

"History wont forgive killers & traitors," it said.

The Muhammad al-Durrah incident took place in the Gaza Strip on 30 September 2000, on the second day of the Second Intifada, during widespread protests and riots throughout the Palestinian territories against Israel regime's military occupation. Jamal al-Durrah and his 12-year-old son, Muhammad, were filmed by Talal Abu Rahma, a Palestinian cameraman freelancing for France 2.

The footage shows the pair crouching behind a concrete cylinder, the boy crying and the father waving, then a burst of gunfire and dust. Muhammad is shown slumping as he is mortally wounded by gunfire, dying soon after.

A compromise agreement was recently signed between the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and the Zionist regime in the White House. This agreement was met with negative reactions from Palestinian groups and countries, including Iran, Turkey, and Jordan.

