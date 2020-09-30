UN nuclear watchdog inspects 2nd Iranian site

As agreed with Tehran last month in a deal that ended a standoff over access, the agency said on Wednesday.

"As part of an agreement with Iran to resolve safeguards implementation issues specified by the IAEA, the Agency has this week conducted complimentary access at the second location in the country and took environmental samples," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement.

In its quarterly report in early September, the IAEA said Iran has granted the agency's inspectors access to one of the two sites it agreed for verification purposes.

It added that the IAEA inspected the sites and took environmental samples there while the agency's inspectors would visit the other nuclear site "later in September 2020 on a date already agreed with Iran, to take environmental samples."

The IAEA report signified ‘positive and constructive’ prospects for bilateral cooperation. The report followed to a Tehran visit by the agency’s chief Rafael Grossi during which he held talks with senior Iranian officials.

HJ/FNA13990709000493