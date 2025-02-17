Iran imports, exports over 12 mln tons of goods in 10 months

Director General of International Transport and Transit Office of Roads Maintenance and Transportation Organization, affiliated to the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, Javad Hedayati noted that 12,367,117 tons of non-oil products were exported and imported through the border terminals of the country in the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2024 to January 20, 2025).

He went on to say that more than 10 million tons of products were exported from the country between March 21, 2024 and January 20, 2025 through the border terminals, he added.

In this period, more than 2 million tons of products were imported into the country, Hedayati underlined.

Accordingly, total products imported, exported and transited in the country registered a 20 percent growth between March 21, 2024 and January 20, 2025, compared to the last year’s corresponding period, he added.

