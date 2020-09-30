  1. Politics
Sep 30, 2020, 5:28 PM

Iran adopts measures based on its territorial integrity

TEHRAN, Sep. 30 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Iran’s measures regarding the Persian Gulf Islands are within the framework of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Referring to the remarks made by UAE Foreign Minister at the UN General Assembly, Khatibzadeh noted, “Iran's sovereignty over the Iranian islands of Lesser and Greater Tunbs and Abu Musa is undeniable, and all of Iran's measures have been adopted within the framework of its sovereignty and territorial integrity and obviously do not concern any foreign government.”

He went on to say that such baseless claims will not affect the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic and have no legal value.

According to Khatibzadeh, UAE’s normalization of relations with the Zionist Regime has made the country part of the crisis in West Asia.

