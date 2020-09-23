Iran COVID-19 update: 184 deaths, 3,605 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 432,798 with the death toll standing at 24,840.

According to Lari, 3,948 patients are in critical condition while 365,846 patients have recovered.

So far, 3,828,330 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 31.8 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 976,342 and recoveries amounting to 23,430,245.

