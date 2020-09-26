Iran COVID-19 update: 3,204 new cases, 172 deaths in 24h

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 443,086 with the death toll standing at 25,394.

According to Lari, 4,041 patients are in critical condition while 372,051 patients have recovered.

So far, 3,905,352 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 32.8 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 994,253 and recoveries amounting to 24,198,062 .

HJ/5033216