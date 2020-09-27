Iran closely monitoring alarming violence in Nagorno-Karabakh

In a tweet on Sunday, Zarif wrote, “Iran is closely monitoring the alarming violence in Nagorno-Karabakh. We call for an immediate end to hostilities and urge dialogue to resolve differences.”

“Our neighbors are our priority and we are ready to provide good offices to enable talks. Our region needs peace now,” the tweet added.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman announced Iran's readiness for using all its capacities to establish a ceasefire and start talks between the two sides.

