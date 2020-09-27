  1. Politics
Sep 27, 2020, 9:00 PM

FM Zarif:

Iran closely monitoring alarming violence in Nagorno-Karabakh

Iran closely monitoring alarming violence in Nagorno-Karabakh

TEHRAN, Sep. 27 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Islamic Republic of Iran is closely monitoring the alarming violence in Nagorno-Karabakh.

In a tweet on Sunday, Zarif wrote, “Iran is closely monitoring the alarming violence in Nagorno-Karabakh. We call for an immediate end to hostilities and urge dialogue to resolve differences.”

“Our neighbors are our priority and we are ready to provide good offices to enable talks. Our region needs peace now,” the tweet added.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman announced Iran's readiness for using all its capacities to establish a ceasefire and start talks between the two sides.

MA/5034538

News Code 164049

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News