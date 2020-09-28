Iran underscores immediate ceasefire between Baku, Yerevan

In his remarks in a press conference on Monday morning, the Ministry's spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said following the start of the tensions between the two sides over Nagorno-Karabakh on Sunday, Iranian FM Zarif spoke in detail with the foreign ministers of both Azerbaijan and Armenia under the framework of active diplomacy and announced Iran's readiness to use all its capacities to put an end into this conflict.

"Nothing good has happened and the atmosphere in the region has no longer the capacity for violence. We said that the sooner the talks start, the better and that declaring a ceasefire is the only solution," he said. Iran believes that the issue has no military solution, he added.

He said that Iran is closely observing the regional events and is definitely looking for an immediate ceasefire.

Khatibzadeh noted that unfortunately, civilians from both countries are the main victims of the ongoing conflict.

On Sunday, the Iranian Foreign Minister called on the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia to self-restraint and ceasefire over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. In a separate telephone conversation with his Azeri and Armenian counterparts on Sunday, Zarif called on both sides to show self-restraint, a ceasefire, and an immediate end to hostilities as well as the start of negotiations.

In this phone talk, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif announced that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to use all its capacities to establish a ceasefire, start of talk, and restoration of peace and tranquility on both sides.

Violence flared up in Nagorno-Karabakh, with militaries from both sides accusing each other for the major escalation.

